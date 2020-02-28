Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:30 PM
Goat Island
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Crook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Connor Crook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Connor Crook Obituary
Charles Connor Crook

Goat Island, SC - Charles Connor Crook, Jr. of Goat Island, SC passed away on February 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Linda Anne Smoak Crook of Goat Island, SC; his daughter Courtney Alean Crook Shytle (Eric) of Columbia, SC and grandchildren Philip and Lily; his son Charles Connor Crook, III (Meg) of Charlottesville, VA and grandchildren Wilson and Catherine; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Connor Charles Crook, Sr., his mother Jenelle Bozard Crook, and his sister Carole Crook Prickett, all of St. Matthews, SC. Information regarding services can be found at http://jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -