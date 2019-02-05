Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:15 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Charles Daniel Barker

Travelers Rest - Charles Barker, husband of Arletha Barker, of Travelers Rest, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest with a funeral to follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 5, 2019
