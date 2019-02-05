|
Charles Daniel Barker
Travelers Rest - Charles Barker, husband of Arletha Barker, of Travelers Rest, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest with a funeral to follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 5, 2019