Charles "Chip" Derwood Boyce



- - Charles "Chip" Derwood Boyce passed away peacefully at McCall Hospice House on Friday July 3, 2020, aged 69.



Survivors: Ken Kinzie nephew, of Orlando, FL, Mary Liles niece, of Raleigh, NC, Tim and Vicki Galloway cousins, of Williamston, SC, Bill and Kathy Woodcock cousins, of Clinton, SC.



Preceded in death by: Diana Ray Boyce wife, Charles Derwood and Bertha Evans Boyce parents, and Patricia Boyce Maker, sister.



Chip Boyce grew up in Williamston, SC and in his adult life was a long time resident of both Greenwood and Greenville, SC.



He was educated and obtained a degree from Landor College in Business Administration. He was a successful business owner in manufacturing until retirement.



Chip loved golf and was a pro at the Saluda Valley Country Club. He also enjoyed history and antiques, and was an avid collector of recorded music and music memorabilia.



Chip could regale audiences with tales of concert experiences and music trivia. He was a beloved fixture in the communities he lived in. Chip was an animal lover, particularly cats.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Foster Paws Rescue of Greenville, SC



A memorial is planned for a later date.









