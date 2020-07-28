Charles E. Adams Jr.
Greer - Charlie E. Adams, 66, of Greer, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Anderson, SC to Charles E. Adams Sr. and Grace Anderson Adams Ashe. He was predeceased by his wife Joyce L. Ackerman Adams. He is survived by his son, Spencer L. Adams; stepson Joseph E "Eli" Ackerman; sisters, Lynn Bowers(Jack) and Ann Poole(Billy). Charlie leaves behind many loving friends who will remember him for his many talents on the guitar and drums. He was a skilled craftsman at building Adams Custom Guitars. A private service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at Palmetto Mortuary due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the hungryformusic.org
.