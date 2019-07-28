Services
Parker-White Funeral Home
17 N. Greenwood Ave. Ext.
Ware Shoals, SC 29692
(864) 456-2412
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Bridges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Bridges Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. Bridges Sr. Obituary
Charles E. Bridges, Sr.

Fayetteville - Charles E. Bridges Sr, 89, widower of the late Aurelia C. Bridges, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at home in Fayetteville, Georgia. Born in Greenville County, he was the son of the late Hawley and Bertie Bridges. Surviving are a son, Charles Bridges Jr of Fayetteville, Georgia; a daughter Lisa C. Black of Freeport, Florida; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Arrangements under the direction of Georgia Cremation and Parker-White Funeral Home of Ware Shoals. Memorials can be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Box 124, Ware Shoals, SC 29692
Published in The Greenville News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now