Charles E. Bridges, Sr.
Fayetteville - Charles E. Bridges Sr, 89, widower of the late Aurelia C. Bridges, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at home in Fayetteville, Georgia. Born in Greenville County, he was the son of the late Hawley and Bertie Bridges. Surviving are a son, Charles Bridges Jr of Fayetteville, Georgia; a daughter Lisa C. Black of Freeport, Florida; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Arrangements under the direction of Georgia Cremation and Parker-White Funeral Home of Ware Shoals. Memorials can be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Box 124, Ware Shoals, SC 29692
Published in The Greenville News on July 28, 2019