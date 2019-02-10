|
|
Charles E. Lollis Sr.
Greenville - Charles E Lollis Sr. passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019.
Born on May 24, 1935 to the late Andrew & Lunie Lollis.
He is survived by his loving wife Martha Young Lollis and two sons Charlie Lollis (Heather) of Piedmont and Chad Lollis of Greenville.
His career spanned more than 40 years in the rental uniform and linen business. He was a member of Overbrook Baptist Church.
He also leaves behind his two faithful 4 legged companions Boomer and Beulah whom he loved to spoil.
A memorial service will be held later this month. For details visit westvillefunerals.com
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 10, 2019