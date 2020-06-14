Charles Edward Littleton
1936 - 2020
Charles Edward Littleton

Greer - Charles Edward Littleton, age 84, of Greer, SC passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020.

He was born in Anderson, SC on March 30, 1936 to the late Winfred and Inez Littleton. Brothers, the late Donald Littleton (Linda) and the late Samuel Littleton (Lynn). He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Virginia Touchberry Littleton. Children, the late Daniel Littleton (Rena, Nancy), Edward Littleton (Wendy) of Southlake, Texas, Virginia Littleton of Greer, South Carolina, and William Littleton (Ally) of Palm Harbor, Florida. He was known as "Papa" to his nine Grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Charles was proud to say that he was a "Lint Head" who grew up in the Arial textile mill village in Easley, SC. In 1955, he graduated from Easley High School and went on to study Art and Design at The University of South Carolina. His career as an interior designer began at RL Bryan Company in Columbia, SC. He continued his interior design career in Greenville, SC with Harper Brothers and Greenville Office Supply as Vice President and Designer. He also ran many of his own companies, Interior Arts, Treasures for Interiors, and Littleton Contract Interiors. He would eventually retire from Office Environments after more than 35 years of leaving his unique mark on the interiors of countless banks, automobile dealerships, and businesses in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Over the years, he served as president of the Columbia, SC Jaycees, a charter member of the Institute of Business Design, Sergeant in the Army Reserves, and member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at USC. He was actively involved at Fairview Baptist Church in Greer, SC as a deacon, Royal Ambassador leader and coached baseball and basketball teams at Fairview, Hampton Heights, and Edwards Road Baptist churches. He was a devout family man, avid golfer, motorcyclist and, in retirement, enjoyed restoring his 1951 GMC truck and a 1977 Chrysler Córdoba.

Charitable donations to Daily Bread Ministries would be greatly acknowledged by the family. It is a wonderful charity organization that has meant so much to the Greer Community as well as Charles and Jenny. Donations can be made at the following link www.greersoupkitchen.com/donate-now

Due to COVID-19, there will not be any visitation or funeral services at this time. We want to make sure we are keeping our most "at risk" friends and family members safe during these uncertain times. Online condolences can be made at

www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/Charles-Littleton-obituary?pid=196328373




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

16 entries
June 13, 2020
Mom a Dad with Ben and Abby
Bill Littleton
Son
June 13, 2020
Mom and Dad with Ben
Bill Littleton
Son
June 13, 2020
Mom and Dad
Bill Littleton
Son
June 13, 2020
Vacation in Texas
Bill Littleton
Son
June 13, 2020
3 Generations of golfers
Bill Littleton
Son
June 13, 2020
Family Pic circa 1979ish
Bill Littleton
Son
June 13, 2020
Charles E Littleton
Bill Littleton
Son
June 13, 2020
Dad with his 51 GMC Truck
Bill Littleton
Son
June 13, 2020
Ben &amp; Papa 2
Bill Littleton
Son
June 13, 2020
Ben &amp; Papa
Bill Littleton
Son
June 13, 2020
Abby &amp; Papa 2
Bill Littleton
Son
June 13, 2020
Abby &amp; Papa
Bill Littleton
Son
June 13, 2020
55th Anniversary
Bill Littleton
Son
June 13, 2020
Just a few memories of Dad I wanted to share
Bill Littleton
Son
June 12, 2020
Charles (Bones) was a good friend back to our high school days in Easley My wife, Jimmie, was friends
with Jennie & we introduced them back in college days. Charles & I did a lot together in Pickens county during our younger days, good times!
I'll always remember my good friend "BONES"!
Curtis Bagwell
Friend
June 12, 2020
curtis bagwell
