Charles Edward Welborn



Mauldin - Charles Edward Welborn, 86, husband of Mary Wood Welborn, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019.



Born in Anderson County, he was a son of the late Louie and Edna Wardlaw Welborn.



Mr. Welborn served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Korean War Veterans Assoc. He was the former owner and operator of Mauldin Rd Tire and Service and will be remembered as a hard worker who always put his family first. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Mauldin.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Farrell Welborn, and Darrell Welborn and wife, Libby.



He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Lloyd Welborn and Harold Welborn.



A visitation will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast followed by the funeral service at 12 noon in the Chapel. Burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Mauldin, 150 S Main St., Mauldin, SC 29662.



Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary