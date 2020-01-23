Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Charles Frederic Barclay Obituary
Charles Frederic Barclay

Simpsonville - Charles Frederic "Fred" Barclay, 85, of Greenville, died Sunday January 19, 2020. Born in Copperhill, TN, he was the son of the late Robert Edward and MaryLu Thompson Barclay. He graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1957.

Fred was predeceased by his loving wife, Elizabeth Anne "Libby" Rankin, and two brothers, Robert E. Jr. and John William Barclay.

Surviving are one daughter, Karen Barclay (Robin) Ernst, one son, Frederic "Scott" Barclay, one granddaughter, Meredith Lacey Ernst, and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at 311 Century Dr., Greenville, SC 29607. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 1:45 pm. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm in the chapel, followed by burial services at Woodlawn Memorial Park at 1 Pine Knoll Dr., Greenville, SC 29609.

Memorials may be made to Greenville Humane Society at 305 Airport Rd, Greenville, SC 29607.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
