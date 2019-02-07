Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Monaghan Baptist Church
Charles Furman Holcombe Obituary
Charles Furman Holcombe

Greenville - Charles Furman Holcombe, 90, of Greenville, husband of Mary Louise Holcombe, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019.

Born in Lyman, he was a son of the late Walter and Susie Holcombe.

Charles served in the United States Air Force and retired after 23 years as a Master Sargent. He was a member of Monaghan Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by three sons, Charles Furman Holcombe, Jr. (Mary), Terry L. Holcombe (Nancy), and Timothy W. Holcombe (Sherry); daughters, Darlene Marley (Lee) and Penny Holcombe; step-sons, John B. Dorsey (Edwina) and Douglas F. Dorsey (Brenda); twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; a brother, Harold Holcombe; and two sisters, Shelby Ross and Norma Hendricks.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a first wife, Betty Sue Holcombe and a sister, Betty Crumbley.

The visitation will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. The funeral service will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at

1:00 p.m. at Monaghan Baptist Church. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery, West.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Monaghan Baptist Church, 1500 W Parker Rd, Greenville, SC 29617.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 7, 2019
