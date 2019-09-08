Services
Charles Glenn Lantz Obituary
Charles Glenn Lantz

Simpsonville - Charles Glenn Lantz, 84, husband of Norma Roth Lantz, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019.

Born in Aurora, WV, he was a son of the late Roscoe and Hazel Wotring Lantz.

Charles retired as a truck driver for Ford Motor Company.

He was member of Messiah Lutheran Church, where he was very active with God's Pantry since its inception.

Charles loved his family and serving others. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, traveling and nature.

In addition to his wife Norma of 60 years, Charles is survived by a daughter, Glenda Webb and husband Michael, of Greenville; a son, Charles Lantz, Jr. and wife Debra, of Woodruff; two grandchildren, Jacob McVay and wife Michelle, of Sykesville, MD, and Steven McVay, of Simpsonville, and a brother, Alva Lantz, of Mazon, IL.

A visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. with the memorial service to follow at 12:00 noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to God's Pantry in care of Messiah Lutheran Church, 1100 Log Shoals Road, Mauldin, SC 29662.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 8, 2019
