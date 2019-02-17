|
Charles Henry Coker
Laurens - Dr. Charles Henry Coker, 84, resident of The Clinton Presbyterian Community, passed away February 5, 2019, at Laurens County Hospital. Born March 19, 1934, he was a son of the late Roy O. and Grace Jones Coker. He was a 1952 graduate of Taylors High School and 1956 graduate of Wofford College. He received a Master of Arts degree from the University of South Carolina in 1967 and a Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of South Carolina in 1973.
He served on the faculty of Presbyterian College from 1967 to 1999 as a professor of European history. He won the Alumni Distinguished Teaching Award in 1977, the Outstanding Faculty Service Award in 1985, and was named Presbyterian College Professor of the Year in 1998. He was a member of All Saints' Episcopal Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.
Surviving are four brothers, Roy, Jr. and wife Billie Coker, Ron and wife Priscilla Coker, Don and wife Jewel Coker, and Bill Coker, and brother-in-law Tommy O'Dell. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Coker O'Dell.
Funeral services will be held at All Saints' Episcopal Church at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, February 19, with Rev. Charles M. Davis, Jr. and Rev. Dr. Peter Hobbie officiating.
Memorials may be made to All Saints' Episcopal Church, 505 Calvert Ave., Clinton, SC 29325.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 17, 2019