Charles "Chuck" HiteTaylors, SC - Charles "Chuck" Hite passed away on November 29, 2020. Born January 15, 1924 in Martinsburg, WV, he was the son of the late Allen and Edna Garrett Hite. Chuck was a WWII Veteran, having enlisted in the US Navy in December, 1941. Upon his discharge in San Francisco, he went on to work for American Can Co. for 40 years. He retired to Taylors, SC, where he continued his love of golf. Chuck was predeceased by two wives, Emily Ridler and Phyllis Simonson; and three sons, William, David, and Lawrence. Surviving are a daughter, Carolyn Andersen and her husband Marvin of Taylors; four grandchildren, Lori, Penny, Bill, and Ina; three great grandchildren, Rick, Garrett, and Hayden; and five great-great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Cimmaron, Bella, Everly, and Silas.