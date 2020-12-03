1/
Charles "Chuck" Hite
1924 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" Hite

Taylors, SC - Charles "Chuck" Hite passed away on November 29, 2020. Born January 15, 1924 in Martinsburg, WV, he was the son of the late Allen and Edna Garrett Hite. Chuck was a WWII Veteran, having enlisted in the US Navy in December, 1941. Upon his discharge in San Francisco, he went on to work for American Can Co. for 40 years. He retired to Taylors, SC, where he continued his love of golf. Chuck was predeceased by two wives, Emily Ridler and Phyllis Simonson; and three sons, William, David, and Lawrence. Surviving are a daughter, Carolyn Andersen and her husband Marvin of Taylors; four grandchildren, Lori, Penny, Bill, and Ina; three great grandchildren, Rick, Garrett, and Hayden; and five great-great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Cimmaron, Bella, Everly, and Silas.

Cremation Society of SC - Westville Funerals






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
