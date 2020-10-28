Dr. Charles J. (Bud) BeirmanGreenville - Dr. Charles J. (Bud) Bierman, 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior, October 26, 2020. He was born November 13, 1938, in Middletown, Ohio to Charles E. and Helen R. Bierman. His parents moved to Phoenix, AZ when he was 5 years old. He accepted Christ as his Savior at age 16 and was called to preach shortly thereafter.He graduated from North Phoenix High School (1957) and attended Bob Jones University where he received a B.A. in Bible (1961), an M.A. (1963), and a B.D. (M.Div)(1965). He met Joyce Lawson at BJU. They were married December 24, 1963, and had 53 wonderful, loving years together serving the Lord until Joyce went to be with the Lord in 2017.Upon completing his seminary work, he pastored the First Baptist Church, Westfield, NY from 1965-1972. During that time, he led the church in a major building project. In addition, he conducted a daily radio broadcast, taught in an evening Bible institute, organized a Christian music camp week, and served on the board of trustees and camp executive committee for the Bethany Fellowship of Independent Baptist Churches of Western New York and Pennsylvania.In 1972, Dr. Bierman and his family back to BJU where he served for 35 years as Director of Alumni Affairs and Staff Evangelist. In 2006 he became the Director of Church/Planting until 2011 and Staff Evangelist for Gospel Fellowship Association. He served as Director of Church Planting until 2011 and Staff Evangelist until 2017. During his 45 years as an evangelist, he preached nearly 1,200 evangelistic campaigns, revivals, Bible conferences, and youth rallies throughout 48 states and more than 20 countries.In 1979, the San Francisco Baptist Theological Seminary conferred upon him the honorary Doctor of Divinity degree. In 1980, he was inducted into the Fundamentalist Hall of Fame at Lucerne Christian Conference Center in Lucerne, CA. In 1984, he was awarded the Charles H. Spurgeon Award by the Maryland Baptist Bible College, Elkton, MD for "outstanding service and contending for the Faith." The BJU Alumni Association presented him with the 2005 "Distinguished Servant Award." He is included in the 1989 edition of "Who's Who in American Christian Leadership" and in the 1992 edition of "Who's Who in Religion." He also appears in "Who's Who in the South and Southwest" and in "2000 Notable American Men."Dr. Bierman was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife and his eldest daughter, Kim. He is survived by a daughter, Krista Miller (Bobby) Greer, SC; a son, Bob Bierman, Manhattan, NY; a daughter, Karin Kapoor (Ravi), Irving, TX; three grandchildren, Conner Miller, Emmalie "Cookie" Miller, Rian Kapoor; and his sister, Mary Stephenson, Macon, GA.Visitation will be held at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, Friday, October 30, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm. A private memorial service will be held, Saturday, October 31. The service will be livestreamed on the Mackey Mortuary Facebook Page beginning at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Bob Jones University, 1700 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC; Gospel Fellowship Association, 1809 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC or Faith Baptist Church Mission Fund, 500 W. Lee Rd, Taylors, SC.