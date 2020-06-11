Charles J. Wade
Greer - Charles Junie Wade, 97, widower of Eula Finley Lamb Wade, passed away June 10, 2020.
A native of Duncan, son of the late Moss and Lillian Bennett Wade, he was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII, a retired employee of Florence Construction and a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Mr. Wade was employed with Cobb County Schools of Georgia for over 30 years.
Surviving are one sister, Sarah W. Black of Greer and one brother, Thomas Wade of Lyman.
She was predeceased by his first wife, Louise Smith Wade, six brothers, Roy Wade, Broadus Wade, Robert Wade, J.B. Wade, Milton Wade and Lewis Wade, and four sisters, Catherine Snow, Ruth Pearson, Betty Vaughn and Shirley Pearson.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Paul Manous. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held after the graveside service at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 111 Biblebrook Drive, Greer, SC 29651.
A special thank you to his nephew, Doug Black, neighbors, Ann and Jerry Holloway and the staff at Manning Place and Regency Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Greer - Charles Junie Wade, 97, widower of Eula Finley Lamb Wade, passed away June 10, 2020.
A native of Duncan, son of the late Moss and Lillian Bennett Wade, he was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII, a retired employee of Florence Construction and a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Mr. Wade was employed with Cobb County Schools of Georgia for over 30 years.
Surviving are one sister, Sarah W. Black of Greer and one brother, Thomas Wade of Lyman.
She was predeceased by his first wife, Louise Smith Wade, six brothers, Roy Wade, Broadus Wade, Robert Wade, J.B. Wade, Milton Wade and Lewis Wade, and four sisters, Catherine Snow, Ruth Pearson, Betty Vaughn and Shirley Pearson.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Paul Manous. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held after the graveside service at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 111 Biblebrook Drive, Greer, SC 29651.
A special thank you to his nephew, Doug Black, neighbors, Ann and Jerry Holloway and the staff at Manning Place and Regency Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.