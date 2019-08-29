|
|
Charles L. Alberson
Fountain Inn - Charles Alberson, 90, of Fountain Inn, husband of Margaret Alberson for 68 years, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Born in Fountain Inn, he was the son of the late Dendy & Bessie Alberson. Mr. Alberson was a long-time member of First Baptist Church Fountain Inn. He owned and operated Fountain Inn Drug for 52 years.
In addition to his wife, Margaret, he is survived by their children, Charles L. Alberson, Jr. of Fountain Inn, Nancy (Mike) Ellis of Fountain Inn, Debbie Bland of Fountain Inn, and Jill (Jim) Nyland of Columbia; grandchildren, Jordan Bland of Fountain Inn, and Ben Nyland of Columbia; and sisters, Frances Hill and Judy Berry.
Mr. Alberson was preceded in death by a grandson, Braden Bland.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM in Cannon Funeral Home.
Interment will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: Fountain Inn Museum, 102 Depot St., Fountain Inn, SC 29644.
Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 29, 2019