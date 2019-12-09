|
|
Charles L. Huff
Greer - Charles Lanford Huff, beloved husband of Sherrill Vaughn Huff, passed away on December 7, 2019 at Prisma Hospital in Greer, surrounded by his devoted wife.
Born in Greenville, he was the youngest son of the late W.S. and Morine S. Huff. He was 73 years old.
Mr. Huff was a 1964 graduate of Greer High. Charles graduated from Furman University "cum laudi" in 1968. He received a Master's in Economics from University of S.C. finishing second in his class.
Charles served as a 1st Lt. in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star. He was the Paladin Club Director from 1971 - 1974. Charles joined Liberty Life Ins. Company, where he worked for 23 years until his early retirement due to Parkinson's disease.
Mr. Huff was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. His life reflected his deep Christian faith.
Surviving are his wife, Sherrill, of 51 years, and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Huff was predeceased by brothers, Rev. Billy Huff and Walter Huff and sisters, Bobbie Ball, Betty Shaw and Sara Nell Huff.
Those who knew Charles will fondly remember his professionalism, humor, compassion and generous spirit.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Dr. Eddie Leopard and Rev. Steve Evans. Burial will be private.
A visitation will be held 1:15 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Fairview Baptist Church Foundation for the Future, 1300 Locust Hill Road, Greer, SC 29651.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019