Charles L. Satterfield
Charles L. Satterfield

Greer - Charles L. Satterfield, age 85, passed away Friday August 28, 2020 at his home.

Born in Banks County, GA, he was a son of the late Gordon and Mae Savage Satterfield and the widower of Annie Lou Godfrey Satterfield. He was a member of Pelham Church of God of Prophecy, owner and operator of CS Construction for the last 45 years, a US Army Veteran and loved tinkering around his barn and could repair anything.

Survivors include one son, Leonard Satterfield; tow granddaughters, Haley and Hannah Satterfield; one grandson, Chris Moore all of Greer; two sisters, Katherine S. Pierce, Shirley (Bill) Kelley of Greer; Roy Walden of Woodruff and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Danny Satterfield; daughter Sharon Moore, brother Choen Satterfield and sisters, Euline Henson and Gussie Walden.

Graveside Services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday September 1, 2020 in Graceland East Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to WREN Hospice - 955 W. Wade Hampton Blvd. Greer, SC 29650 or to the charity of ones choice. www.forest hillsfuneralhome.net

Forest Hills Funeral Home, Woodruff, SC




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
