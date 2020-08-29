Charles L. Satterfield
Greer - Charles L. Satterfield, age 85, passed away Friday August 28, 2020 at his home.
Born in Banks County, GA, he was a son of the late Gordon and Mae Savage Satterfield and the widower of Annie Lou Godfrey Satterfield. He was a member of Pelham Church of God of Prophecy, owner and operator of CS Construction for the last 45 years, a US Army Veteran and loved tinkering around his barn and could repair anything.
Survivors include one son, Leonard Satterfield; tow granddaughters, Haley and Hannah Satterfield; one grandson, Chris Moore all of Greer; two sisters, Katherine S. Pierce, Shirley (Bill) Kelley of Greer; Roy Walden of Woodruff and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Danny Satterfield; daughter Sharon Moore, brother Choen Satterfield and sisters, Euline Henson and Gussie Walden.
Graveside Services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday September 1, 2020 in Graceland East Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to WREN Hospice - 955 W. Wade Hampton Blvd. Greer, SC 29650 or to the charity of ones choice. www.forest hillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home, Woodruff, SC