Charles Marcus Boggs



Greenville - Charles Marcus Boggs, 91, husband of Jean Wyatt Boggs, of Greenville, died Monday, March 25, 2019.



Born in Andrews, he was the son of the late Dewitt and Vada Boggs.



Charles served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a graduate of Easley High School and a salesman for PET Dairy for 37 years. Charles was a member of First Presbyterian Church.



In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two sons, Marcus Boggs (Sara) and Phillip Boggs (Katie); four grandchildren; and a sister, Frances Spears.



In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Boggs.



Visitation will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. in the Harper Chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, Greenville at mealsonwheelsgreenville.org.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary