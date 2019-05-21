|
Charles Marvin Bettis
formerly of Union - Mr. Charles Marvin Bettis, 91, passed away on May 18th, 2019, surrounded by the adoring family he cherished and cared for above all else.
Mr. Bettis was a proud Veteran of the Korean War, an experience he shared at multiple speaking events over the years, as always using his own experience and wisdom to enrich the lives of others.
Known for his quiet caring and selflessness, Mr. Bettis lived a full and varied life, traveling the country with a youth choir before later becoming a football star at his beloved alma maters, Greenville High and Presbyterian College, taking home a state championship with the former in 1944. While at PC, he also played lead jug with the much-loved Hoe Down Boys, a local bluegrass band.
Mr. Bettis went on to an incredibly successful career in textiles as plant manager of Lockhart Mill and Monarch Mill in Union and ending his career as Vice President of sales at Spartan Mills. His career allowed him to continue his love of travel. At home, he was likely found tending his yard (with particular pride placed in the brightest Azaleas in the Carolinas), or voraciously reading any book he could put his hands on while smoking his pipe. But nothing brought him more joy than the family he raised with his precious wife of 56 years, Peggy Jean.
Marvin is survived by his treasured daughter, Mary Lee Bettis, and grandchildren, Field and Lee Bettis Cantey, their fiancés, Luci Wilson and Matt Hammond, in addition to his sister, Louise Piazza, and his nephews, Andy Piazza, Matt Piazza and Louis Lee and their children, as well as his cherished niece "Annie Roonie" Lee, and her daughter, Ansley Roberts. He is reunited with his sister, Catherine, his son, Chuck, and the love of his life, Peggy Lee Bettis.
Memorial Services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Union Presbyterian Church, 101 West South St., Union, SC 29379 conducted by the Rev. Neal Woods.
Visitation and reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a memorial to Union Presbyterian Church (formerly First Presbyterian Church), where Marvin served as an elder for many years, Trinity United Methodist Church in Spartanburg, The Spartanburg Regional Hospice House, or His House Ministries in West Columbia.
The family is at 171 Buckstone Lane in Spartanburg and would like to extend a special thanks to the beautiful souls at Eden Terrace of Spartanburg and Spartanburg Regional Hospice House for their care and love.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. (www.holcombefuneralhome.com)
Published in The Greenville News on May 21, 2019