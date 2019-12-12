|
Charles Mayo Rigler
Greenville - Charles Rigler, 89, beloved husband of 53 years to Alice Rigler of Taylors, passed away peacefully at his home on December 11, 2019.
Son of the late Charles and Ava Rigler, Charles was born in Brewton, AL on December 30, 1929.
Charles received an associates degree from Central Junior College in Decatur, MS. He honorably served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict and retired as the owner and proprietor of Rigler Travel Agency in Greenville after 15 years in business.
Charles was a devout Catholic who served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. He was a 4th Degree Knight, Knights of Columbus, Msgr. Andrew K. Gwynn Council, 1668. During his leisure time, he enjoyed collecting trains, listening to opera, reading, and playing billiards.
In addition to his wife, Alice Rigler, he leaves to treasure his memory a daughter, Ava Maria Cook and her husband Chip Cook, of Greenville; a sister, Rebecca Holshouser, of Blowing Rock, NC; two granddaughters, Anna Mae Perry and her husband Clark of Burlington, NC and Cassady Cook of Greenville, SC.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Peyton Rigler and Ava Mayo Rigler and six siblings.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 307 Gower St., Greenville. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with military honors following the mass. At the kind request of his family, burial will be privately held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 311 Gower St, Greenville, SC 29611 or Birthright of Greenville, 21 Ellison Street, Greenville, SC 29607.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019