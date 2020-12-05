Charles Menges Miller
Greer - After living a life full of adventures and good times, Charles (Charlie) Menges Miller passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on December 3, 2020. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Ruth Adele Menges and Charles Henry Miller on January 12, 1933.
He served in the Army Military Police during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed in Hawaii and always reminded us that it was never invaded while he was there. Charlie graduated from Central College in Fayette, Missouri in 1956. While he was there, he played football, set records throwing the javelin for the track team, and not knowing it at the time, he met his soul mate. We're not sure who caught who but, Charlie married the love of his life, Lynn, on June 24, 1956. They had a garden wedding in St. Louis.
Charlie started his long, successful career with General Motors as a Foreman in Training at the St. Louis Assembly Plant in 1959. From there, he transferred to the Kansas City Assembly Plant as Superintendent of Manufacturing. In 1967, Charlie was promoted to General Superintendent at the Lakewood Assembly Plant in Atlanta. He graduated from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration in 1974. His hard work and dedication lead to another promotion to Director of Quality Control at the Atlanta Doraville Plant. His next move was to Arlington, Texas where he was promoted to Production Manager of Manufacturing. Charlie finished his rewarding career at the GM Camaro-Firebird plant in Norwood, Ohio as the Plant Manager. After 29 years of service, he happily retired in 1988.
Following his passion for golf and having a desire for a warmer climate, Charlie and Lynn moved to Greenville, SC in 1995. They joined Thornblade Country Club where Charlie enjoyed the golf and Lynn played tennis. They both welcomed the camaraderie beyond measure and treasure the friendships they have made. The Silverblades have provided many good times on the golf course and some fantastic dinners. Always the competitor, he excelled when tournaments came around, and especially enjoyed the Member-Guest events. At 70 years old Charlie shot his age on the golf course for the first time. The next several years he continued to shoot his age. In 2017, at the age of 84, he achieved his goal by shooting his age for the 100th time!
Next to his passion for family and golf, Charlie was a true outdoorsman. He spent many hours in the company of friends and family hunting deer, duck, dove and the occasional unlucky chipmunk. Fishing was another pastime he enjoyed whether it was on a lake, river or ocean. Charlie took pride in keeping his yard beautifully manicured. He cherished sitting on the front porch with his soul mate Lynn, and having his "Miller Time" even though he would be drinking cold Coors Light with friends who stopped by.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Walt and granddaughter Madelynn Reid. He is blessed to be survived by his wife of 64 years, Lynn, and his large loving family: son Chuck (Stephani) Miller, daughter Kim (Kord) Reid, daughter Debbie (Bruce) Schmitt-Busbey, and daughter Sondra Miller-Trayner. He has 11 grandchildren: Sam, Jake, Luke, Karley Miller; Charli, Kordell, Alex Reid (Emrah Kokolic); Jaclyn, Kelsey (Ryan), Sydney Schmitt; Kaelin Trayner. He has one great-granddaughter Clover Jackson (Reid).
Charlie…your family and friends will never forget you. You are one of a kind!
As Charlie would say, "There's no need to bring your own beer here, I'll always have a cold one waiting for you."
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 9:00 until 9:45am at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at 311 Century Dr., Greenville, SC 29607. A funeral service will follow at 10am in the Mackey Chapel. Burial services will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park at 1 Pine Knoll Rd., Greenville, SC 29609.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Ducks Unlimited, in honor of Charlie Miller, at https://www.ducks.org/
, or First Tee Upstate at Thornblade at https://www.firstteeupstate.org/
. Online memorials may be made at www.mackeycenturydrive.com
.