Charles Michael "Mike" Bensch
Charles Michael "Mike" Bensch

Forest City - Charles Michael "Mike" Bensch, 70, of Forest City, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. Mike was a native of St. Petersburg, FL, and was the son of the late William Oliver Bensch II and Joan Elizabeth Davis Bensch. His family later moved to Greenville, SC where he spent over forty years in automobile retail management and ownership where he was known for leading with his heart. Mike had a love for gardening, cooking, his border collies, Zeus and Cassie, hunting, fishing, crossword puzzles and above all else, a passionate love for his family.

He leaves behind his loving wife of thirty years, Teresa Robbins Bensch; children, Christopher Michael "Chris" Bensch (Heather), Geoffrey Ryan Bensch (Stacey) and Katelyn Rebecca Bensch Hume (Nick); grandchildren, Blake Bensch (Megan), Cole, Braxton, Madeline, and Davis Michael, and great grandchildren, Pressley and Avayah. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, William Oliver "Skip" Bensch III (Shirley).

A celebration of life service will be held three o'clock, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in the Padgett & King Chapel with Rev. Stephen Taylor officiating and a eulogy given by his sons. A casual visitation will be held, on the lawn, adjacent to the chapel, immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P O Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043. The Padgett & King Mortuary & Crematory is serving the Bensch family. An online guest registry is available at www.padgettking.com. Masks and social distancing are required.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Padgett & King Mortuary
227 East Main Street
Forest City, NC 28043
(828) 245-4951
