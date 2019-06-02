|
Charles Patrick Ackerman
Easley - Charles Patrick Ackerman, 54, of Easley, passed away on May 29, 2019. He was the son of the late Thomas Basil Ackerman and Georgia Ackerman.
He was a lead diesel mechanic at Waste Industries, GFL Enviromental, Inc and loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles.
He is survived by a son, Truman Jennings Ackerman; brothers, Tom Kisling, Don, Randy and Harold Ackerman and a sister, Angela Ackerman.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at his home on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
