Services
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
at his home
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Ackerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Patrick Ackerman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Patrick Ackerman Obituary
Charles Patrick Ackerman

Easley - Charles Patrick Ackerman, 54, of Easley, passed away on May 29, 2019. He was the son of the late Thomas Basil Ackerman and Georgia Ackerman.

He was a lead diesel mechanic at Waste Industries, GFL Enviromental, Inc and loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles.

He is survived by a son, Truman Jennings Ackerman; brothers, Tom Kisling, Don, Randy and Harold Ackerman and a sister, Angela Ackerman.

There will be a gathering of family and friends at his home on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Petty Funeral Home
Download Now