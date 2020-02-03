|
Rev. Charles R. Garrett, Sr.
Moore - Rev. Charles R. Garrett, Sr., 86, of Moore went home to be with his Lord Sunday, February 2, 2020.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Brooklyn Baptist Church with the Rev. Clay Collins, the Rev. Alan Lamb, the Rev. Scott Dean, and Dr. Joel Logan officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Flowers are accepted, but memorials are preferred to be sent to Brooklyn Baptist Church Youth Program, 8449 Parris Bridge Road, Chesnee, SC 29323 or to The Tabernacle Children's Home, 3931 White Horse Rd., Greenville, SC 29611 .
The family will be at the home.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020