Services
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Brooklyn Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Charles R. Garrett Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Charles R. Garrett Sr. Obituary
Rev. Charles R. Garrett, Sr.

Moore - Rev. Charles R. Garrett, Sr., 86, of Moore went home to be with his Lord Sunday, February 2, 2020.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Brooklyn Baptist Church with the Rev. Clay Collins, the Rev. Alan Lamb, the Rev. Scott Dean, and Dr. Joel Logan officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Flowers are accepted, but memorials are preferred to be sent to Brooklyn Baptist Church Youth Program, 8449 Parris Bridge Road, Chesnee, SC 29323 or to The Tabernacle Children's Home, 3931 White Horse Rd., Greenville, SC 29611 .

The family will be at the home.

E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com

Eggers Funeral Home

Chesnee
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -