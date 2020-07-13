1/
Charles Ralph Callahan
Charles Ralph Callahan

Greenville - Charles Ralph Callahan, Jr., 90, husband of the late Mary Louise Smith Callahan, died Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Charles Ralph Callahan, Sr. and Cornell Howell Callahan Bryant.

Charles retired from the maintenance department at Furman University and was a member of City View First Baptist Church.

He is survived by a daughter, Gail Shaver and husband, Jimmie; a son, Charles Richard Callahan and wife, Micha; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; a sister, Alice Faye Sizemore Slatton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his loving wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Adam Shaver; a great-grandson, Chandler Shaver; two sisters and two brothers.

Charles will lie in state on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery West.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to City View First Baptist Church, Missions Fund, 300 West Blue Ridge Drive, Greenville, SC 29611.

Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
