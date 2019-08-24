|
Charles Ray Paxton, Sr.
Greenville - Charles Ray Paxton, Sr., of 3 Duvernet Drive, Greenville, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of Ray Woodrow Paxton and Fannie Barker Paxton. He was a graduate of Parker High School Class of 1955 and retired from Winn Dixie Warehouse after 50 years of service. Charles was a member of Monaghan United Methodist Church after being a faithful member of Bethel United Methodist Church from 1956 until closing. He was also a mason.
He was married 63 years to his loving wife, Frances Dill Paxton. In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, Charles Ray "Chuck" Paxton, Jr. (Terri) and Dennis Lane Paxton (Susan) and one daughter, Gina Lynn Paxton of the home who was who was his devoted care giver during his illness. He was very proud of his five grandchildren, Kerri P. McAlister (Brad), Chad D. McLees (Jaime), Brandi M. Israel (Jeremy), Katie P. Bartley, (Charles) and Haley P. Rouhan (Josh). He was blessed with seventeen great grandchildren and with a special brother, Roy D. Paxton (Charlene).
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Monaghan United Methodist Church, 2 McBeth Street, Greenville, SC 29611. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3:00pm at the church. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:00pm prior to the service.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 24, 2019