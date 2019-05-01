Services
Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC 29649
(864) 223-2223
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood
108 Cambridge St. East
Greenwood - Charles Raymond Shick, 78, passed away April 28, 2019 at Self Regional Healthcare surrounded by his family. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

Surviving are his wife, JoEtta Ezell Shick, two sons Charles Raymond Shick, Jr., PH.D and his wife Stephanie, Michael Trevor Shick, M.D. and his wife, Anne and six grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3rd at the First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Shick Family.
Published in The Greenville News on May 1, 2019
