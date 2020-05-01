|
Charles Richard Barton, age 77 and formerly of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home. He was born March 28, 1943 in Lancaster, a son of the late Horace Joseph Barton and Carrie Parsons Barton and was the husband of Pat Ghent Barton. Richard retired as IR Manager from Fluor Corporation after 30 years of service. He was a lifetime Mason and Shriner with the Antioch Masonic Lodge which is now merged with the Camp Creek Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed spending time at the lake with his family and grandchildren. He also enjoyed being outside barbecuing and socializing with his many friends. Richard was a member of Advent United Methodist Church in Simpsonville. Mr. Barton is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pat Barton; a daughter, Donna McCulloch; two grandchildren, Kris McCulloch and Kayla McCulloch Ferguson (Andrew); and three nephews, Durwood "Bo" Barton, Jr. (Donna), Shane Barton and Lance Barton. Mr. Barton was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Cheri Barton and a brother, Durwood Barton, Sr. The Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Barton will be 2:00 pm Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum. Due to ongoing public health concerns, the family asks that those who consider attending will use all judgement and discernment and follow the recommendations of the CDC and Governor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Barton.
Published in The Greenville News from May 1 to May 2, 2020