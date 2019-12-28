|
Charles Robert Cox
Travelers Rest - Charles Robert Cox died early Christmas morning surrounded by his family in his home in Travelers Rest after a lengthy battle with ALS.
Born in Nitro, WV in 1942 to Charles Wesley and Ellen (Shrom) Cox, Charles grew up in Chester, PA. He received a B.A. in Psychology and Behavioral Science from Covenant College in 1964 and an M.B.A. from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga in 1966.
Charles met Myrna Kaufmann while they were both students at Covenant College and were married in 1964. They have been happily married for 55 years.
After working for several years at IBM in Alabama and then Exxon in New Jersey, Charles joined Daniel Construction Company (later the Flour Corporation) in 1969 where he worked for 29 years in the engineering and construction business.
In 2001, he began working with River Associates which lead to his last leadership position with Furmanite Corporation in Houston, TX.
In addition to his professional interest, Charles was very involved in Christian Education. He served on the boards of Shannon Forrest Christian School in Greenville, SC and Covenant College on Lookout Mountain, GA.
Charles, a committed follower of Christ, is survived by his wife Myrna; his daughters Katherine (Roman) Lupinek and Melinda (Blair) Allen, his grandchildren Alex and Marina Lupinek, Andrew and Ian Lupinek, Charlie and Autumn Allen, Laura Allen, Shelby and Hannah Allen, his great grandchild Judah (Alex and Marina) Lupinek, his stepmother Margaret J. Cox, his brother Samuel Cox, his brother Barry Cox, and his sisters Christina (Cox) Gray and Kelle Cox.
Visitation will be held at Mackey Funeral Home on Century Drive at 11:30am on December 30th, followed by a funeral service in the Mackey Chapel at 1:00pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Prisma Health ALS Clinic, Attention: Suzie Hobbs for Direct Patient Care Fund, 200 Patewood Drive, Suite B 350 Greenville, SC 29615
Arrangements under the direction of Mackey Mortuary, GREENVILLE, SC.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019