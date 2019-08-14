|
Charles Ronald Ayers
Greenville - Charles Ronald Ayers, 67, loved life, his family and the Lord. On August 9th 2019, his heavenly Father welcomed him home.
He was the husband of 37 years to Norrene Ayers and father to Sherri Wood Wilbourne, (Nate Wilbourne), Daniel Wood and Joseba Zoco Sesma. His late parents were Charles Clarence Ayers and Wilma Stoudemire Ayers. His grandchildren, Molly Mae Wilbourne and Nathan Charles Wilbourne will miss him dearly, in addition to the countless others he touched along the way.
Ron graduated from Carolina High School in '69 and Clemson University in '74. He was the proud owner of Woodland Builders, a successful custom home building business he created in the early 80s.
A celebration of him and his amazing life will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 3:00 at Advent United Methodist Church in the Christian Life Center. 2258 Woodruff Road Simpsonville, SC 29681
Flowers may be sent to: The Wilbournes 131 Ramsford Lane Simpsonville, SC 29681 Or donations made in his name to: Miracle Hill Ministries 490 S Pleasantburg Drive Greenville, SC 29607 miraclehill.org
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019