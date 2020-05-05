|
|
Charles Ronald Dillon
Charles Ronald Dillon, "Hook", 92, passed away peacefully Friday May 1, 2020. He was born on January 31, 1928 to the late Doris Wills and Joseph Henry Dillon in Charlotte, N.C. He found and married his best friend of 68 years, Janie Lee Clement, also from Charlotte.
Together they started a life of adventure. After serving in the Army of Occupation in Japan after WWII, he returned to North Caroling and attended the UNC at Chapel Hill where he earned his BA, MA and PhD in Marine Ecology. His research time was spent in Morehead City and Bogue Sound. Upon graduation, he accepted a teaching position in the Botany Dept. at Clemson University, where he developed the first Marine Biology, Marine Ecology and Oceanography courses, which included several field trips with students trips to Big Pine Key, FL where he charged the students with cataloging the flora and fauna of the local reef population. After achieving full professor status, he was named president of the Faculty Senate as well as the head of the department of Botany.
Ron was an avid sailor and racer and was elected twice as commodore of the Keowee Sailing Club, which he relocated to its current home on Lake Keowee nestled in the slope of the Blue Ridge mountains.
As a nature lover, and he took his family to many of our nation's natural wonders, including a camping trip from Chapel Hill, NC to and around the Kenai Peninsula of Alaska.
He was an accomplished marksman and angler as well as a runner and hiker.
After retiring from Clemson University he much spent time touring the intercostal water way with wife and dogs on their power yachts.
Ron is survived by his wife of 68 years, his son, "Bub" Dillon (Janet), Kathy Dillon Gaughf (Paul), three grandchildren (Phoebe and Luke Goldstein, and Olivia Dillon), one niece (Jenny Dillon Primm), four nephews (Scott Dillon, Mark Dillon, John Bachrach, Hunter Bachrach). He also loved and was loved by a number of very lucky dogs.
For online condolences please visit www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Greenville News from May 5 to May 6, 2020