Charles Ronnie Poston Sr.
Greenville - Charles Ronnie Poston Sr., 71, husband of Lucindia Ann Poston, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Charles and Thelma Yates Poston.
Mr. Poston served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired after a 34 year career as an engineer with the Parker District Fire Department. Mr. Poston was a member of Tremont Church of God and the Ladies and Men's Prayer Band. He loved to read his Bible, was a family man, and loved to work in his garden.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a daughter, Janet Poston; a son, Charles Poston, Jr.; two grandchildren Xylor Crosby and Colton Metcalf; a brother Johnny Poston (Maryann).
