Charles Ronnie Poston Sr.
Charles Ronnie Poston Sr.

Greenville - Charles Ronnie Poston Sr., 71, husband of Lucindia Ann Poston, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Charles and Thelma Yates Poston.

Mr. Poston served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired after a 34 year career as an engineer with the Parker District Fire Department. Mr. Poston was a member of Tremont Church of God and the Ladies and Men's Prayer Band. He loved to read his Bible, was a family man, and loved to work in his garden.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a daughter, Janet Poston; a son, Charles Poston, Jr.; two grandchildren Xylor Crosby and Colton Metcalf; a brother Johnny Poston (Maryann).

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
