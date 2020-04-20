|
Charles Terrill Cady
Greenville, - Charles Terrill Cady of Greenville, SC, loving husband and father, passed away at home on April 16, 2020, at the age of 94.
Charles was born February 28, 1926, in Memphis, TN to the late Charles M. and Lena Terrill Cady. He served in the US Army Air Forces in WWII then attended Memphis State University and Vanderbilt University, where he earned his law degree in 1952. He practiced corporate law for Provident Life and Accident Insurance Company in Chattanooga, TN for 36 years, achieving the position of Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, and serving on local corporate and charity boards. On September 1, 1949, he married Betty Claire Barker, who worked as a registered nurse while he attended school. They raised two children and had many enduring friendships in Chattanooga.
In retirement Charles and Betty continued a passion for travel, touring extensively the US and many trips abroad. He also enjoyed the mountains near Greenville from a cabin porch, and taking walks with his dog Toby. He was known by all for his quiet manner, friendly smile and generous spirit.
Charles is survived by his wife Betty, his daughter Marsha and her husband Jerry Shive, and son Charles "Chuck" Cady, Jr., all of Greenville; two grandchildren, Charles "Andrew" Shive and his wife Kyle of Tega Cay, NC, and Emily Terrill Dean of Greenville; and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers Howard W. Cady and Robert G. "Bob" Cady.
Charles was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Greenville. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the kind staff at Waterstone on Augusta Assisted Living, Allison at Comfort Keepers, and Sheena and Madison at Agape Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020