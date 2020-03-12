Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Abner Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
1949 - 2020
Charles Tow Obituary
Charles Tow

Duncan - Lanny Charles Tow, 70, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born on June 12, 1949 in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Albert Eugene Tow, Sr. and Lillie Lanning Tow. He was a member of Abner Creek Baptist Church and Duncan Masonic Lodge #309. Mr. Tow was a veteran of the US Army, retired from Cryovac and was an avid Duke Blue Devil Fan.

Survivors include two daughters, Kristie (Billy) Henderson of Hickory, NC and Charlotte Burgess of Duncan; his partner, Brenda Garrett; a brother, Albert (Pam) Tow, Jr.; a sister, Judy (John) Perkins; and three grandchildren, Abby and JJ Burgess and Raleigh Henderson.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Friday at Stribling Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held 11:00 am Saturday at Abner Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Paul Kelly officiating.

Memorials be made to Interim Hospice 16 Hyland Road Greenville, SC 29615.

The family is at the home of his sister 249 Twin Valley Road Duncan.

Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net

Stribling Funeral Home

Duncan, SC
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
