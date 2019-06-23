|
Charles "Ed" Vandiver
Pelzer - Charles Edwin "Ed" Vandiver, 95, husband of Juanita Woods Vandiver, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at home.
He was twice married, first to the late Evelyn Lindley Vandiver.
Born in Williamston and a lifelong resident, he was a son of the late W. F. and Lucille Greene Vandiver. A WWII Army Veteran, he served in the 96th Infantry Division, and was honorably discharged. He retired from Anderson Auto Parts in Pelzer and until his failing health, was a faithful member of Williamston First Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Tony Vandiver (Mary) of Belton; daughter, Jan Vandiver Rogers (Scott) of Easley; sister, Elizabeth "Lib" Leopard of Williamston; granddaughters, Shanna Vandiver and Tara Fields; step-grandsons, Ryan and Chad Morgan; great-grandchildren; Kylie Gaines and Rachel Fields; step-great-grandchildren, Dillon, Garrison, and Gentry Morgan; and very special nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sister, Mabel Cox; brother, Floyd Vandiver; and step-daughter, Diane Morgan.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Gray Mortuary. The service will follow at noon in the mortuary chapel, with burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Anderson.
The family wishes to extend their most sincere gratitude to his loving caretaker, Nancy Scalf. She became one of the family and treated "Daddy" as her own. Also, a special thanks to the wonderful attending angels with Patriot Hospice and Palliative Care. "The care and love you all gave our Dad will forever be appreciated."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605, or Patriot Hospice and Palliative Care, 101 Grace Drive, Easley, SC 29640.
The family is at the home, 501 Palmetto Road, Pelzer, SC 29669.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on June 23, 2019