Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Charles Vernon Johnson

Charles Vernon Johnson Obituary
Charles Vernon Johnson

Greenville - Charles Vernon Johnson, 88, of Greenville, widower of Betty Wilson Johnson, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. Mr. Johnson served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service.

Surviving are daughter, Joni Thomas (Phil) of Greenville; son, Charles Scott Johnson of Greenville; five grandchildren, Mary Ashley, Philip and Jason Thomas, Sara Beth and Scott Johnson; and one great-grandson, James Thomas.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lamar Johnson.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FAVOR Greenville, 355 Woodruff Rd. #303, Greenville, SC 29607.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown
Published in The Greenville News on July 8, 2019
