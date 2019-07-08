|
Charles Vernon Johnson
Greenville - Charles Vernon Johnson, 88, of Greenville, widower of Betty Wilson Johnson, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. Mr. Johnson served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service.
Surviving are daughter, Joni Thomas (Phil) of Greenville; son, Charles Scott Johnson of Greenville; five grandchildren, Mary Ashley, Philip and Jason Thomas, Sara Beth and Scott Johnson; and one great-grandson, James Thomas.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lamar Johnson.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FAVOR Greenville, 355 Woodruff Rd. #303, Greenville, SC 29607.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown
Published in The Greenville News on July 8, 2019