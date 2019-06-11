|
Charles "Wayne" White
Anderson - Charles "Wayne" White, 62, loving husband of Deborah Terry White, of Anderson, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
He was born in Greenville to Mary Ellen Tollison White and the late Edward Charles White. Wayne was a fishing guide on Lake Hartwell for 30 years.
In addition to his wife of 32 years, he is survived by two children, Lori Hilyer and Taylor White; two grandchildren, Harris and Margo Hilyer; and a brother, Marty White.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anderson Area Cancer Center, 200 E. Greenville Street, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in The Greenville News on June 11, 2019