Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Wayne" White


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles "Wayne" White Obituary
Charles "Wayne" White

Anderson - Charles "Wayne" White, 62, loving husband of Deborah Terry White, of Anderson, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

He was born in Greenville to Mary Ellen Tollison White and the late Edward Charles White. Wayne was a fishing guide on Lake Hartwell for 30 years.

In addition to his wife of 32 years, he is survived by two children, Lori Hilyer and Taylor White; two grandchildren, Harris and Margo Hilyer; and a brother, Marty White.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anderson Area Cancer Center, 200 E. Greenville Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Published in The Greenville News on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now