|
|
Charles William Eppes, Jr.
Greenville - With heavy hearts, we share that Charles William Eppes, Jr. "Sonny", 76, passed away on April 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and grandchildren at his home in Charleston, SC. He spent nearly all his life in Greenville, SC where he was born January 7th, 1944 to the late Charles William Eppes, Sr. and Ruth Wakefield Eppes.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 49 years Elaine (Smith) Eppes; his son Trey (Caitlin) and their children Charlie and Avery; and his brother Richard (Ann).
For those left behind, the void in our hearts is huge. Sonny's memorable personality, strong voice, kind heart, and passion for the activities and people he loved, touched and changed everyone around him. As a natural leader and educator, Sonny committed his time outside of work to his family, his scouting community, and his church.
Whether it was as "The Professor", his weekend radio personality on WQOK, as a Sunday School Teacher for 17 years at Berea First Baptist Church, or during his 60 years in scouting as a Scoutmaster and leader at Wood Badge, Sonny had a unique ability to humbly captivate audiences and meaningfully connect with everyone he met. We are all better because Sonny was in our lives.
Due to the current CDC guidance limiting large assemblies, there will be a private graveside service for immediate family on Saturday, April 25th in Greenville. A public Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date when friends and family can once again safely unite.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020