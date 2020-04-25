Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Eppes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles William Eppes Jr.


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles William Eppes Jr. Obituary
Charles William Eppes, Jr.

Greenville - With heavy hearts, we share that Charles William Eppes, Jr. "Sonny", 76, passed away on April 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and grandchildren at his home in Charleston, SC. He spent nearly all his life in Greenville, SC where he was born January 7th, 1944 to the late Charles William Eppes, Sr. and Ruth Wakefield Eppes.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 49 years Elaine (Smith) Eppes; his son Trey (Caitlin) and their children Charlie and Avery; and his brother Richard (Ann).

For those left behind, the void in our hearts is huge. Sonny's memorable personality, strong voice, kind heart, and passion for the activities and people he loved, touched and changed everyone around him. As a natural leader and educator, Sonny committed his time outside of work to his family, his scouting community, and his church.

Whether it was as "The Professor", his weekend radio personality on WQOK, as a Sunday School Teacher for 17 years at Berea First Baptist Church, or during his 60 years in scouting as a Scoutmaster and leader at Wood Badge, Sonny had a unique ability to humbly captivate audiences and meaningfully connect with everyone he met. We are all better because Sonny was in our lives.

Due to the current CDC guidance limiting large assemblies, there will be a private graveside service for immediate family on Saturday, April 25th in Greenville. A public Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date when friends and family can once again safely unite.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -