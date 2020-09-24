Charles "Charlie" Wright
Greenville - Charles "Charlie" Wright, 81, of Greenville, husband of Susan Ann Wright passed away at home with his family on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Born in Asheboro, NC he was a son of the late Robert Lee Wright and Evon Brown Bray.
He was an Evangelist and Supply Pastor for churches in North and South Carolina, an exceptional finish carpenter and could wear the hat of an electrician. He always said that he "couldn't figure out what to do with a paintbrush." Charlie served honorably in the United States Army. His favorite pastimes were fishing, playing softball with The Greenville Seniors and family vacations.
Surviving in addition to his wife Susan are his daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly King (Jackie) of Columbia, SC. and Melisa Bolin (Wayne) of Clover, SC.; brothers, Orlendo Wright and Larry Bray both of Asheboro, NC. and his 5 grandchildren, Danielle Bolin, Troy King, Olivia Bolin, Autumn King and Ivey Bolin.
Funeral services will be Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2pm at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive with Rev. Jessie Bowles and Rev. David Rulapaugh officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr.; online tributes at www.mackeycenturydrive.com