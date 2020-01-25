|
|
Charles Yost
Taylors - Charles Melvin Yost, 89, of Taylors, SC, died Friday, January 24, 2020.
Born in Waynesburg, PA, he was a son of the late Edward and Samantha Scott Yost. He lived in Raccoon TWP, Aliquippa, PA for 54 years and worked at LTV Steel.
Mr. Yost attended Community Bible Church in Aliquippa, PA and was a current member of Bethel Calvary Baptist Church where he formerly served as a deacon. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post 3.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Lee Shivler; and a grandson-in-law, Steven Lossiah.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Janet Collins Yost; two daughters, Janice Caldwell Gilliam (Chuck), and Joanne Rapp (Brian); eight grandchildren, Katie Boyt Nealey (Kevin), Kristie Lossiah, Kerri Jacks (Dylan), David Rapp, Jonathan Boyt, Rachel Rapp, Kendra Caldwell and Samuel Caldwell; four great grandchilden, Roxie Nealey, McCully, Payton, and Brooke Lossiah; and a brother, Terry Yost (Janice) of Aliquippa, PA.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 9:00am to 10:45am at Bethel Calvary Baptist Church in Taylors with the funeral service following at 11:00am with Pastor David Shoemaker officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park at 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Calvary Baptist Church, 11 Easy St., Taylors, SC 29687.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020