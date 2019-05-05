Services
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-8333
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Belton Presbyterian Church
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Belton Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie Martin


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlie Martin Obituary
Charlie Martin

Belton - Charlie Martin, husband of June Dodd Martin, passed away May 4th, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, SC.

He was a leading Belton merchant and businessman having managed and owned Wilson's dime store along with his brother, Redus Martin, and James Stoddard for over 50 years until his retirement in 2004.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 7th from 10:00 - 11:30 am at the Belton Presbyterian Church. The service will follow at 11:30 am with Rev. John LeHeup and Rev. Sara Cornell officiating.

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in The Greenville News on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now