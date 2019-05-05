|
Charlie Martin
Belton - Charlie Martin, husband of June Dodd Martin, passed away May 4th, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, SC.
He was a leading Belton merchant and businessman having managed and owned Wilson's dime store along with his brother, Redus Martin, and James Stoddard for over 50 years until his retirement in 2004.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 7th from 10:00 - 11:30 am at the Belton Presbyterian Church. The service will follow at 11:30 am with Rev. John LeHeup and Rev. Sara Cornell officiating.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News on May 5, 2019