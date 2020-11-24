Charlotte Faye Sharp
Greenville - Our beloved Mother, Charlotte Faye Sharp, age ninety years, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Greenville, South Carolina on November 21, 2020. She was born in Berkeley, California on May 3rd, 1930, the daughter of Hans Peter Faye and Charlotte Eaton Faye of Honolulu, HI. Her sisters, Dr. Eleanor Faye of New York City and Peggy Morgan of Honolulu, predeceased her this year.
Charlotte came from an old kama'aina family who emigrated from Norway to Hawaii in the 1880's. Her island upbringing shaped the aloha spirit that defined her life. At the age of 11, she witnessed the attack on Pearl Harbor from the roof of the family's home, an event that changed the course of her life. Charlotte attended Punahou School in Honolulu, Colby College in New Hampshire and the Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. She was married to David Grayson of Dallas, Texas and Jack Foltz of South Orange, New Jersey.
Charlotte loved Greenville and made it her home for 40 years. She was a member of the Greenville Country Club where her passion for golf rewarded her with life long friendships and seven Senior Women's Championships. She was a citizen of the world, traveling to every continent and playing many of the world's greatest golf courses. She was a skilled gamer and fierce competitor, mastering all kinds of games especially Bridge, MahJong, Backgammon, and Hand and Foot.
Her greatest gift was her love, devotion and loyalty to friends and family. Her radiant smile and guiding mantra of LIVE, LOVE and LAUGHTER, opened her heart to everyone she met and made them feel like the most important person in the world.
Our many memories include family gatherings over the decades at Litchfield Beach, SC, Kauai, HI and Cape Cod, MA.
She is survived by her five children: Kathryn Burgess of Columbia, SC, Linda Robinson of Columbia, SC, Dr. David Grayson of Austin, TX, Barbara Sumanis of Hanover, NH, Laura Vernon of Fairfax, CA, her stepson, Jeffrey Foltz of Houston, TX, their spouses, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Finally we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Sara Haney and her daughter Rebecca, both of Greenville, SC for their devoted love, care and companionship to Charlotte in the last years of her life.
Due to the pandemic, we ask that all those touched by Charlotte celebrate her life and passing in their own special way. A memorial service will be held in Waimea Kauai in May of 2021 with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
