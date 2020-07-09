Charlotte Henderson Roberts
Greenville - Charlotte Henderson Roberts passed away at the age of 85, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in her hometown of Greenville, South Carolina. She was born the oldest child and only girl to the late Carl and Beatrice Henderson on November 23, 1934. After graduating from Greenville High School, Charlotte met and married the love of her life, to the late J.W. Roberts, a student at Clemson Agricultural College. The early years of their marriage were spent at Clemson and this led to their life-long appreciation and support of the University. Following graduation and J.W.'s two year stint in the army, the couple returned to Greenville where they settled and raised their family.
In 1979, Charlotte started her career in real estate where she became a trusted realtor amongst Greenville home-buyers. Later, Charlotte and J.W. expanded J.W.'s building business to include real estate where she worked the rest of her career. Charlotte's innate desire to care for and know others, whether helping real estate clients to navigate finding their dream home or supporting her community by serving with the Home builders' Auxiliary of Greenville or Meals on Wheels, made her a treasured member of her community. The role she held most dear to her heart, however, was that of the family matriarch. It was her mission to ensure each gathering was special by making certain each family member felt cared for, that friends were made to feel like family, and not a soul left without feeling well-fed. Her dedication as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend served to glorify and honor the Lord through her fierce love and compassion for those close to her.
Charlotte is survived by her daughters: Jonnette Griffin and Jan Roberts; her two grandchildren: Jimmi Leigh Griffin (Zach Thrasher) and Grayson Griffin (Brooke); three great-grandchildren: Ford, Gavin and Campbell; brother, Tom Henderson (Cindy); brother-in-law, Jack Roberts (Sylvia) and sister-in-law, Dolly Henderson along with many nieces, nephews and treasured friends.
A memorial service will be held for Mrs. Roberts at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 1801 Woodruff Road in Greenville, SC with the burial to follow at Graceland East Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Rocky Creek Baptist Church or to the Clemson University Foundation at https://iamatiger.clemson.edu/giving
