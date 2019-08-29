|
Charmian Ettinger Smith
Greenville - Charmian Ettinger Smith, 93, passed away early Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Born in Waterloo, Iowa, on September 20, 1925, "Charm" was the daughter of the late Reginald Joseph Tompkins and Mabel Ettinger Tompkins.
The family moved to Arlington, VA in 1937, where she resided until moving to Taylors, SC in 1986. She married Robert Wesley Smith in 1953; their son, Mark, was born the following year. Robert passed away in 1965.
Charm's lovely soprano voice and superb musicianship were much admired by all. She sang in school and church choirs for seven decades, most notably at St. Paul's Parish, K St., Washington D.C., and Christ Church, Greenville, SC.
She is survived by her son, Mark Brampton Smith, and daughter-in-law, Catherine Arnott Smith; grandchildren, Evelyn and Simon; nephew Charles Tompkins and his wife Karen Eshelman; niece Nancy Christie and her husband Iven Lourie; great-nieces Shayna Christie and Vivian Tompkins; and great-nephews Gregory and Kevin Tompkins.
Charm was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wesley Smith, and her brother John Ettinger Tompkins, and sister-in-law, Ruth Boyd Tompkins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church Episcopal, Markley Chapel, in Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church Episcopal, 10 N. Church St., Greenville, SC 29601.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 29, 2019