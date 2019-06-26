|
|
Chase Martin Lambert
Greenville - Chase Martin Lambert, 25, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in a tragic motorcycle accident. He was born on November 2, 1993 to Vickie Evon Hare and the late Daryl Martin Lambert.
In addition to his mother, Vickie, Chase is survived by his dad, Ben Hare, Jr.; his brother and sister-in-law, Braden and Jessica Lambert; his grand-parents Wayne and Pam Evon, and Sue Faucett; his girlfriend Lydia Register; and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles, and many friends.
Chase loved his family and friends, and always put them first; he was a loving son, brother, and friend to many whose lives were positively impacted by Chase. Chase was an honest man with a huge heart, he was full of life and loved to make others smile. He loved animals, hunting, fishing, hiking, camping and generally just being outdoors. Chase owned and operated his own business, CLR Emotive LLC.
The family will hold a service to celebrate the life of Chase Martin Lambert on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 5:00 pm an outdoor barn located at 725 Bellview Rd Woodruff, SC 29388.
Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 26, 2019