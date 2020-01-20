|
Chelsea Brooke Clinard
Greenville - Chelsea Brooke Clinard, 27, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Born in Greenville, a daughter of Jack Day Clinard, Jr. and the late Ginger Ann Thomas, she was a bar manager at Otto Izakaya in Greenville and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Chelsea was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving, in addition to her father, are brothers, Joseph Clinard of Pickens, Jonathan Hamlett of Greenville, and Carson Clinard of Piedmont; sisters, Ashley Clinard of Roseburg, OR and Addyson Clinard of Piedmont; maternal grandparents, Danny Lindley and Sharon Lindley of Greenville; paternal grandparents, Jack Clinard, Sr. and Vikki Clinard of Pickens; and several aunts and uncles that dearly loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020