Cherryleen Bell
Greenville - Cherryleen Bell, 85, was born July 14, 1934. She was a lifelong resident of Dunean community in Greenville, SC. Cherryleen was a member of West Greenville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marie Bell, a sister, Carrielee Lell, and brothers Sylvan (L.S.), Wayman, Oliver, James (J.L) and Larry Bell. She is survived by one brother, Rev. Wade Bell and his wife, Sylvia, of Sumter SC. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and lifelong friends, Bonnie Keller and Lillie Mae Jones. She was in the expert care of NHC of Greenville for the last years of her life. The family is grateful for her doctors and all the caregivers over the years.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m at Graceland Cemetery West, officiated by Pastor James Tollison. All friend and family are welcome to attend.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020