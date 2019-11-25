Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Beckwith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Enlow Beckwith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Enlow Beckwith Obituary
Cheryl Enlow Beckwith

Raleigh - Cheryl Enlow Beckwith, 66, of Raleigh North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, October 17th , 2019.

Born in Southport NC, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Eugene Enlow Sr. and Mary Stanley Swafford. Cheryl attended high school In Easley, and then spent most of her career in Jacksonville Beach, Florida working for the Pro Golfer's Association and the Pro Tennis Tour. She was a devoted mother and truly loved to cook. Cheryl had a passion for animal rescue, with a special love for cats.

She is survived by her beloved son,

Brian Robertson of Raleigh NC, her mother, Mary Stanley Swafford of Easley, three brothers; Gene Enlow Jr. (Becky) of Myrtle Beach SC, John Enlow (Peggy) of Atlanta Ga, and Mike Enlow (Ginny) of Greenville, SC. Two sisters; Susan Enlow Smith (Jim) of Liberty, SC, and Mary Enlow Dameron of Easley.

Cremation took place in Raleigh, per Cheryl's wishes, and her ashes will be spread in Southport, NC at a later date.

Anyone wishing to celebrate her life should consider a donation to a local food bank or animal shelter.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -